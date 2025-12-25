Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
PMC issues property tax NOCs to 1,234 aspirants as civic polls draw closer

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 05:50 am IST

The certificates were issued over the last six days, showing steady progress in clearing mandatory documentation required before candidates file nomination papers for contesting the PMC general election scheduled for January 15, 2026

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued property tax no-objection certificates (NOC) to 1,234 aspirants planning to contest the upcoming civic elections out of 2,770 applications received so far, said officials.

The certificates were issued over the last six days, showing steady progress in clearing mandatory documentation required before candidates file nomination papers for contesting the PMC general election scheduled for January 15, 2026.

Ravi Pawar, head, PMC property tax department, said the civic body has received more than 2,000 applications from aspiring candidates seeking NoCs for the civic polls. He said the entire process has been digitised and includes verification of pending dues across 22 different municipal departments.

“The NoC process is completely online and includes confirmation that there are no pending property tax dues. Applications pass through 22 departments for clearance, and certificates are being issued daily,” Pawar said.

He added that several aspirants have used the PMC’s ongoing property tax amnesty scheme to clear outstanding dues before applying for the NoC. “Many candidates took advantage of the amnesty scheme to settle pending property taxes. The civic body has collected more than 235 crore under the scheme so far. Overall, property tax collection has crossed 2,000 crore till date,” Pawar said.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued property tax no-objection certificates (NOCs) to 1,234 candidates out of 2,770 applications for the upcoming civic elections on January 15, 2026. The digitized process ensures clearance of pending dues across 22 departments, with over ₹235 crore collected through a property tax amnesty scheme. The total property tax collection has surpassed ₹2,000 crore.