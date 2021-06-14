Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC law officer caught accepting bribe
PMC law officer caught accepting bribe

A law officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was found accepting a bribe of 50,000 from a person on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:42 PM IST

A law officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was found accepting a bribe of 50,000 from a person on Monday. The woman was found accepting a bribe without knowing that she was walking into a trap set by the Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune unit.

The accused was identified as Manjusha Satish Idhate (57) , a Class-1 officer at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and is listed as a municipal prosecutor on the PMC website.

The officer was allegedly demanding money for passing a file related to transferable development rights (TDR) on a piece of land.

The woman demanded and was caught accepting 50,000 in cash on Monday.

A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Shivajinagar police station.

