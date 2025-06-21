PMC maps vector-borne disease hotspots for target spraying

Pune: Stepping up its fight towards vector-borne diseases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) this monsoon has decided to conduct a focused drive and mapped vector disease outbreak-prone areas from past three years. Based on the data, a micro-level plan for insecticide spraying and fumigation has been prepared, said officials on Friday. PMC this monsoon has decided to conduct a focused drive and mapped vector disease outbreak-prone areas from past three years for micro-level insecticide spraying and fumigation. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Last year, Pune city reported 5,340 cases of dengue, 485 of chikungunya, 109 of zika virus, and 21 cases of malaria. The civic health department is working in coordination with the state irrigation department, cantonment boards, civic environment department to control the spread of water hyacinth to check mosquito breeding grounds.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said the civic body has conducted rallies, poster campaigns, and distributed pamphlets to raise public awareness.

“PMC has identified 33,474 permanent and 37,874 temporary breeding spots,” he said.

According to PMC officials, during the container surveys, the civic body this year has issued notices to 814 individuals and establishments found responsible for mosquito breeding and ₹96,300 fine was collected. Accredited social health activists (ASHAs) will be provided with blood sample collection kits for early malaria detection.

MJ Pradeep Chandran, additional municipal commissioner, PMC has directed all departments to support the health department’s efforts during the monsoon.

Dengue testing capped at ₹600

PMC has issued orders to private hospitals and laboratories not to charge more than ₹600 for NS1 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), and MAC ELISA tests used for confirming dengue. The order affirms Maharashtra government’s resolution issued in 2016, putting a blanket cap of ₹600 for the tests. They have been instructed to alert suspected and confirmed cases to PMC.