 PMC opts for 1% penalty on unpaid water bills over disconnection - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / PMC opts for 1% penalty on unpaid water bills over disconnection

PMC opts for 1% penalty on unpaid water bills over disconnection

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 12, 2024 10:04 PM IST

The PMC supplies water to numerous city-based central and state government offices along with the Pune and Khadki cantonments and railways that also feature in the defaulters’ list

As many of the defaulters are government or semi-government establishments, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has opted to impose a one per cent penalty on unpaid water bills instead of disconnecting water connections.

Despite the PMC having served notices to the defaulters in December 2023 asking them to pay the arrears else face water disconnection, the defaulters have failed to pay the arrears. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Despite the PMC having served notices to the defaulters in December 2023 asking them to pay the arrears else face water disconnection, the defaulters have failed to pay the arrears. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC supplies water to numerous city-based central and state government offices along with the Pune and Khadki cantonments and railways that also feature in the defaulters’ list. Despite the PMC having served notices to the defaulters in December 2023 asking them to pay the arrears else face water disconnection, the defaulters have failed to pay the arrears.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Among the defaulters, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has the highest arrears at 53 crore followed by various central and state government departments. These offices, which primarily receive water from the municipal corporation, have accumulated significant debts, putting a financial strain on the city’s water supply infrastructure. The PMC provides drinking water to both central and state government offices, mainly through the Bund Garden and Pune Cantonment water supply divisions. Among these, 12 government departments owe approximately 109.99 crore in unpaid water bills. Additionally, entities such as the railway, postal department, BSNL, air force and archaeological department have also failed to pay their outstanding bills. Furthermore, there are 29 state government departments with dues amounting to 15.52 crore. Despite receiving essential services such as drinking water, these departments, including the public works department, health department, mental hospital, irrigation department and regional transport office (RTO) have neglected their financial responsibilities.

Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent of the water supply department, said, “Even after the warning issued by the PMC, very few have paid their water taxes so far. Therefore, we took the decision to levy a penalty of one per cent per month on overdue water bills for offices failing to pay on time. This move came as a response to the increasing dues, which have reached alarming levels. We have experienced that defaulters resume water connections even after the disconnection action.”

One of the senior officials of the water supply department said, “While the PMC has the authority to disconnect the water supply to private establishments for non-payment of dues, there are challenges in taking action against government offices. In a previous incident, the municipal corporation disconnected water to the Aga Khan Palace due to outstanding dues, resulting in widespread controversy. Therefore, we took the decision to levy a one per cent penalty on unpaid water bills. We issue water bills every two months.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On