PMC panel structure hearing on Nov 28

Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:13 AM IST

The hearing on PMC and municipal corporations’ ordnance to change ward structure for Pune will take place on November 28

The hearing on Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and municipal corporations’ ordnance to change the ward structure for Pune will take place on November 28.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi lost power in the state, the new state government of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, decided to scrap the panel system which was decided by the previous government and petitioned to change the structure.

However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed the move and the party’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap appealed in court. “

“As usual, the state government is delaying the hearing by not giving a response. On Thursday, the High Court asked to submit their reply. Now, the next hearing is on November 28.”

The municipal elections date is depending on the High Court’s decision.

Friday, November 18, 2022
