PMC, PCMC urge cat owners to get pets registered

pune news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 10:34 PM IST

If a complaint is received about an unregistered pet, the administration will issue a notice to the owner

ByHT Correspondent

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations on Friday passed resolution making registration of pet cats mandatory.

If a complaint is received about an unregistered pet, the administration will issue a notice to the owner asking them to register the animal, a civic official said.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have launched online facility on its website where registration can be done at 50 per pet.

Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health officer, said, “We are executing the rule as per the central government’s guidelines. Like dog owners, people owning cat will have to get their pets registered with the civic body. Pets have to be vaccinated before registration.”

Earlier, people had to approach ward offices to get their pets registered.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh issued an order requesting residents to register pet dogs and cats.

Bharti said, “Though it is estimated that there are around 0.1 million pet dogs within civic limits, hardly 5,000 are registered with PMC.”

Friday, November 11, 2022
