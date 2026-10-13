PMC plans five-year excavation ban on cycling championship route

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to ban road excavation for five years on the route earmarked for the international cycling competition scheduled for January 2027, aiming to protect road quality after restoration and prevent repeated digging for utility works; officials said. The meeting was attended by Rajesh Bankar, chief engineer (roads); and superintending engineers Abhijit Ambekar and Ajay Wayse, along with representatives of MNGL and Dinesh Engineers; officials said. (HT)

PMC additional municipal commissioner (special) Omprakash Divate on Monday directed civic officials and utility agencies to expedite pending works and complete excavations on the route by October 31, allowing extensions only in exceptional circumstances.

During Monday’s meeting, Divate directed civic road department officials, representatives of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL), and Dinesh Engineers to examine alternative alignments for laying underground cables and utility lines without obstructing the cycling championship route; officials said.

The meeting was attended by Rajesh Bankar, chief engineer (roads); and superintending engineers Abhijit Ambekar and Ajay Wayse, along with representatives of MNGL and Dinesh Engineers; officials said.

PMC officials were directed to conduct joint site inspections with the applicant companies and assess whether excavation could occur along the road’s existing alignment or on the opposite side, avoiding the left-hand or right-hand side earmarked for the event. The technical feasibility of each option will be examined before a proposal is submitted.

The civic administration has also asked agencies to increase the number of work teams to speed up the process. The road department’s engineers and company representatives were instructed to conduct a joint inspection on Monday and present a detailed work plan at a meeting scheduled for October 13, they said.

Divate said, “After October 31, no department will be permitted to excavate or carry out any work on the cycling championship route.”

The PMC wants the restored roads to remain in good condition throughout the defect liability period (DLP). To achieve this, the administration has proposed prohibiting further excavation on the route for five years. Utility agencies have been asked to install cross-ducts wherever necessary so that additional cables can be laid without cutting into the road again; said officials.

Divate also directed officials to examine whether the PMC could install ducts of a larger capacity at suitable locations. These would accommodate future utility requirements and reduce the need for fresh cross-road excavation. Any such proposal will be subject to technical feasibility and applicable rules.