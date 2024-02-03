PMC plans no hike in property tax for next fiscal

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided not to hike property tax for the next financial year. The civic administration had put the proposal before the standing committee for approval. As per the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act, the tax structure for the next financial year should be tabled before the general body meeting before February 20. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “The proposal now awaits standing committee’s okay.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

As per the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act, the tax structure for the next financial year should be tabled before the general body meeting before February 20.

The civic body had last hiked property tax in 2016-17 and 2010-11.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is run by the municipal commissioner as administrator since March 15, 2023.