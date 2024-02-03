 PMC plans no hike in property tax for next fiscal - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / PMC plans no hike in property tax for next fiscal

PMC plans no hike in property tax for next fiscal

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2024 09:58 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided not to raise property tax for the next fiscal year. The proposal is awaiting standing committee approval.

The civic administration had put the proposal before the standing committee for approval.

As per the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act, the tax structure for the next financial year should be tabled before the general body meeting before February 20. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As per the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act, the tax structure for the next financial year should be tabled before the general body meeting before February 20.

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “The proposal now awaits standing committee’s okay.”

As per the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act, the tax structure for the next financial year should be tabled before the general body meeting before February 20.

The civic body had last hiked property tax in 2016-17 and 2010-11.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is run by the municipal commissioner as administrator since March 15, 2023.

