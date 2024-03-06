PMC plans to blacklist vendors who sell hawker licence

With reports of hawkers selling their licence illegally to third person, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to blacklist them. With reports of hawkers selling their licence illegally to third person, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to blacklist them. (HT PHOTO)

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “Our recent survey found some hawkers selling their licence to third person instead of running their own business on streets. Any such financial transaction is illegal, and PMC would suspend the hawker’s licence.”

According to the civic official, hawkers who obtained licence to run stalls at prime locations sold or rented out the facility to other persons to earn money.