PMC plans to construct four bridges by issuing credit notes

BySiddharth Gadkari
Oct 12, 2023 06:38 AM IST

The civic body has planned to build roads and bridges on public-private partnership (PPP) by issuing credit certificates to be used by developers for paying charges pertaining to building permission fees and premium fares

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a positive response for its credit note system for different road development projects. Apart from the present projects, including a bridge in Mundhwa, worth over 130 crore, the civic body plans to build four bridges in Mohammadwadi.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, PMC has undertaken road and bridge projects totalling around ₹500 crore through the credit note system.
The civic body has planned to build roads and bridges on public-private partnership (PPP) by issuing credit certificates to be used by developers for paying charges pertaining to building permission fees and premium fares. It can also be used to make payments of property tax, sky sign tax, road digging and water charges.

PMC has planned four bridges in Mohammadwadi in Hadapsar, Ramtekdi Industrial Estate (survey number 40 to 76); bridge in survey number 12, 13, 30, 32, and survey number 57, Mundhwa railway station area and bridge in survey number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 57, 58, 59, 96.

Amar Shinde, executive engineer, PMC road department, said, “We have got good response for riverside flyover at Koregaon Park parallel to existing north main road as it connect to Mundhwa area. PMC is developing Kharadi to Mundhwa Bridge near Godrej housing project scheme. Developers have also shown interest to construct Bibwewadi flyover near Gangadham Chowk.”

The PPP model is the most discussed development model in PMC budget-2021-22 after it faced financial crisis post Covid pandemic.

