PMC polls after 9 years to decide control of 12,618-crore budget

Pune: After nearly nine years — almost four of them without elected representatives — all major political parties are set to contest the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, turning the spotlight on control of the civic body’s ₹12,618-crore budget. Crucial for citizens as they expect basic amenities from the local government, the polls will also give residents of 23 villages, merged into PMC limits, their first opportunity to elect local representatives and press for long-pending infrastructure and basic services. Ahead of the civic elections, CM Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on Monday. (HT)

Spread over 480 sq km, PMC is the largest municipal corporation in Maharashtra by area. Its population has grown from 35.5 lakh in 2011 to over 52 lakh, according to PMC’s 2024 budget report. The total electorate stands at 35,51,469.

The civic budget has also expanded sharply over the years — from ₹1,681 crore in 2007-08 to ₹5,912 crore in 2017-18, and now to ₹12,618 crore for 2025-26. Yet, lakhs of residents in newly merged areas say civic services have failed to keep pace. Eleven villages were merged in 2017 and another 23 in 2021, but many residents complain of poor roads, erratic water supply, inadequate drainage and lack of streetlights. Several say they regret buying homes in these areas due to the absence of basic amenities.

Citizens said the rising budget and the long delay in elections must now translate into tangible improvements such as better roads, improved drainage, reliable water supply and effective waste management.

The civic polls were due in February 2022 but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and litigation over OBC reservation. Following a Supreme Court order in November 2025, the elections have now been scheduled for January 2026.

PMC’s electoral history has seen sharp political shifts. In 2007, under a single-ward system, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged as the largest party with 42 seats, while the Congress dropped from 61 to 36 seats, ending the long dominance of Suresh Kalmadi. The 2012 elections, held under a four-member ward system, saw the NCP win 51 seats and form the civic body with the Congress. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena secured 29 seats, Congress 28, and the BJP 26.

In 2017, again under the four-member ward system, the BJP swept the polls with 97 of 162 seats, securing a clear majority. The NCP won 39 seats, Shiv Sena 10, Congress nine, MNS two, AIMIM one and independents four.

The upcoming elections are expected to be closely watched, with the NCP and Shiv Sena factions contesting separately for the first time. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will also be in the fray, while the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will contest independently, setting the stage for a multi-cornered battle.

Across the city, residents have flagged long-standing civic issues as their top priorities. “Traffic congestion and broken footpaths make commuting difficult. The next corporator must focus on roads and traffic management,” said Vasant Hadawale from Hadapsar. Balasaheb Shivarkar from Wagholi said irregular water supply and poor drainage have made monsoon flooding and sewage overflow a routine problem.

Voters in the newly merged villages are hoping that the elections will finally bring basic amenities such as roads, streetlights, water supply and sanitation.

Civic activist Rachna Agarwal said areas on the city’s fringes had been neglected for years. “With PMC’s budget crossing ₹12,000 crore, citizens have the right to demand clear action on infrastructure, waste management and green spaces,” she said.

BJP Pune unit chief Dheeraj Ghate said the polls, coming after nearly nine years, were crucial for the city. “Citizens are looking for solutions to traffic, water, sanitation and public services. Our candidates are focused on local issues and faster development. Winning PMC will help us implement citizen-centric projects efficiently,” he said.

NCP Pune city president Prashant Jagtap said the elections were about restoring representation, particularly in the newly merged villages. “People have waited eight years to hold elected representatives accountable. Corruption has increased and basic infrastructure has suffered. These polls will also test the role of the Maha Vikas Aghadi as an alternative,” he said.