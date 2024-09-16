PMC prepared to handle medical emergencies during Ganpati Visarjan

The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set for Ganpati Visarjan this year. It will set up four mobile medical units with a comprehensive team of doctors to provide emergency and non-emergency medical services during the festival, said officials. Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, informed that for this medical camp, the PMC has appointed one anaesthetist, three medical officers, four nurses and one attendant with a 24-hour service divided into three shifts (morning, afternoon and night). (HT PHOTO)

For the first time, the PMC this year has set up a three-bed, round-the-clock intensive care unit (ICU) near the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple. The facility will be available till Wednesday and since September 7, as many as 98 people have availed essential and emergency medical services. The facility is being made available through the deputy director of health services, Pune Circle, state government and PMC, said officials.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, informed that for this medical camp, the PMC has appointed one anaesthetist, three medical officers, four nurses and one attendant with a 24-hour service divided into three shifts (morning, afternoon and night). Additionally, necessary medical supplies have also been provided for the camp.

During Anant Chaturdashi on Tuesday, ambulances will be available at Natraj Talkies, Deccan Gymkhana and Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya, Laxmi Road. Each ambulance will have a medical officer, a pharmacist, a nurse, and a support staff member. Necessary equipment and medicines will also be available in these ambulances, as per a statement released on Sunday.

Dr Borade said that a total of four mobile medical units will be deployed during the Ganesh Visarjan to provide medical services free-of-cost. “During the Ganeshotsav period, electronic screens are to conduct IEC activities for Dengue, Chikungunya, Tuberculosis, Malaria, and Monkeypox diseases. Besides, awareness for mother and child care, immunisation, Cancer and addictions amongst others. This is an opportunity to reach out to a large number of citizens which was utilised,” she said.

The PMC has also spread awareness about Tuberculosis and AIDS apart from conducting various activities for the youth such as guidance sessions, poster exhibitions, pamphlet distribution, street plays, etc. The veterinary department of the PMC has provided scientific information about Rabies and appealed to Ganesh mandals to share it with the public.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of the PMC, said that the insect control department will spray insecticide at Ganesh mandals and immersion ponds. “This has already been done at prominent Ganesh mandals and will be done near immersion ponds before Tuesday. Banners and posters related to insect-borne disease awareness have been put up to educate the public,” he said.

Health department instructions for Ganesh mandals

Sound levels not to exceed 75 dB

The distance between two groups to be 40 to 50 foot to help control noise levels

To avoid use of laser lights during Ganesh immersion processions and throughout Ganeshotsav as laser lights can cause eye injuries, leading to potential loss of vision

Loudspeakers not to be placed near hospitals, clinics or old-age homes

Priority to be given to allowing ambulances and emergency vehicles during Ganeshotsav and processions