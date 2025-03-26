PMC property tax collection reaches 2,229 crore 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is close to collecting the same amount of property tax for the year 2024-25 as the previous year, 2023-24. With barely five days left in the current fiscal year, the civic body has collected ₹2,229 crore, compared to ₹2,273 crore in 2023-24. Property tax serves as the sole revenue source of the PMC. (HT)

Pratibha Patil, who is holding temporary charge of the Property Tax department, said, ‘Till Tuesday evening, the PMC received ₹2,229 crore in property tax. Before the end of the financial year, we will surpass the previous year’s collection of ₹2,273 crore. We have appealed to property tax holders to pay the tax on time. We have also posted property tax bills and tried to convince them to pay the tax.”

One of the officials from the department, on condition of anonymity, said, “As the revenue from the merged villages not coming, it is affecting the total revenue. But the civic body will be crossing last year’s figures and expecting more tax collection in the last few days before the end of the financial year.”

Property tax serves as the sole revenue source of the PMC. It is crucial for funding development projects. Consequently, PMC has taken strict measures for tax collection, including playing musical bands in front of defaulters’ properties and public displays of defaulters’ status.

The PMC continues its efforts to increase this revenue by issuing notices, public displays, and confiscating property tax.