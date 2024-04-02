PMC receive 2,273 cr property tax for 2023-24

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received ₹2,273 crore in revenue through property tax for the fiscal year 2023-24. Property tax department head Madhav Jagtap said, “Till March 31, 2024, the civic body received ₹ 2,273 crore in revenue from 11.93 lakh properties.” (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Interestingly the number of online taxpayers is high in the city and a total of 6.60 lakh taxpayers paid online property tax which is worth ₹1,179 crore and 3.96 lakh taxpayers paid the dues by cash which is ₹285.68 crore. Moreover, 1.36 lakh taxpayers preferred to pay tax by cheque which is fetching the civic body ₹808.51 crore.

Jagtap said, “To recover the tax within the timeframe, PMC carried out an awareness drive among citizens and even seized 2,506 properties within the PMC limits.”