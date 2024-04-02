 PMC receive ₹2,273 cr property tax for 2023-24 - Hindustan Times
PMC receive 2,273 cr property tax for 2023-24

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2024 07:32 AM IST

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received 2,273 crore in revenue through property tax for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Interestingly the number of online taxpayers is high in the city and a total of 6.60 lakh taxpayers paid online property tax which is worth 1,179 crore and 3.96 lakh taxpayers paid the dues by cash which is 285.68 crore. Moreover, 1.36 lakh taxpayers preferred to pay tax by cheque which is fetching the civic body 808.51 crore.

Jagtap said, “To recover the tax within the timeframe, PMC carried out an awareness drive among citizens and even seized 2,506 properties within the PMC limits.”

