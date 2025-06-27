Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

PMC receives 80 crore under NDMP to mitigate urban flooding

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2025 09:00 AM IST

In 2023, the central government approved ₹250 crore in funds under the NDMA for Pune, instructing that a detailed plan be submitted to the Centre

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 80 crore under the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) for urban flood control measures, said Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday.

In 2023, the central government approved <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 crore in funds under the NDMA for Pune, instructing that a detailed plan be submitted to the Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In 2023, the central government approved 250 crore in funds under the NDMA for Pune, instructing that a detailed plan be submitted to the Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The central government chose eight major cities - including Pune and Mumbai from Maharashtra - that are vulnerable to urban flooding for the allotment of funds under the NDMP to be utilised for mitigation efforts. In 2023, the central government approved 250 crore in funds under the NDMA for Pune, instructing that a detailed plan be submitted to the Centre.

The minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal on Thursday took the review meeting at PMC headquarters for various projects. While reviewing, the municipal commissioner confirmed that the funds received from the state government were approved by the central government.

“The PMC had received 80 crore for urban flood control measures. We have planned the works worth 600 crore in future for disaster management in the city,” said Ram.

To further enhance flood management, the PMC has established a new disaster management cell equipped with modern facilities including a well-equipped control room. The initiative aims to integrate all departments and prepare for disasters in each department.

News / Cities / Pune / PMC receives 80 crore under NDMP to mitigate urban flooding
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On