PMC receives 80 crore under NDMP to mitigate urban flooding

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received ₹80 crore under the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) for urban flood control measures, said Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday. In 2023, the central government approved ₹ 250 crore in funds under the NDMA for Pune, instructing that a detailed plan be submitted to the Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The central government chose eight major cities - including Pune and Mumbai from Maharashtra - that are vulnerable to urban flooding for the allotment of funds under the NDMP to be utilised for mitigation efforts. In 2023, the central government approved ₹250 crore in funds under the NDMA for Pune, instructing that a detailed plan be submitted to the Centre.

The minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal on Thursday took the review meeting at PMC headquarters for various projects. While reviewing, the municipal commissioner confirmed that the funds received from the state government were approved by the central government.

“The PMC had received ₹80 crore for urban flood control measures. We have planned the works worth ₹600 crore in future for disaster management in the city,” said Ram.

To further enhance flood management, the PMC has established a new disaster management cell equipped with modern facilities including a well-equipped control room. The initiative aims to integrate all departments and prepare for disasters in each department.