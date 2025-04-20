PMC requests police to file FIR against bogus doctor

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has written to the police commissioner requesting filing of first information report (FIR) against an alleged bogus medical practitioner running a clinic in Bhavani Peth area, said officials However, it remains unclear whether Gundu is currently practicing at the clinic. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to civic officials, Bhavani Peth ward officer and team visited the clinic “Padma Clinic – Dr. P. R. Gundu” located near BSNL office in Kashewadi slum and found Gundu medically examining persons on October 18, 2024. In the weeks following the visit, the clinic’s nameboard was replaced by two boards “Dr Pranav Pramod Gundu” and “Dr Prasad Pramod Gundu”. Medical prescriptions issued from the clinic also carried the names of these individuals, raising suspicion over authenticity and qualifications.

“The clinic’s licence under the name “Padma Clinic” dates back to March 23, 2010, with Pramod Rajaram Gundu listed as the owner. Additionally, records from PMC indicate that a biomedical waste registration was active under “Gundu Clinic (Kashewadi)” since 2010 but was discontinued in 2024,” said Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, in the letter to the police written on April 1.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said ward medical officer was instructed to take necessary legal steps. However, it remains unclear whether Gundu is currently practicing at the clinic. As the cops were hesitant to file an FIR, PMC has asked the police commissionerate to opine under which sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act a case can be registered if he is not practicing currently,” he said.