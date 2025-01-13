Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC resumes removing dumping in riverbeds amid agitation

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 14, 2025 06:02 AM IST

The problem has been persistent near Vitthalwadi and Ekta Nagari, areas that experienced flood-like conditions in July 2024

The issue of debris dumping in riverbeds and nullahs has resurfaced in the city, with elected representatives raising concerns over the administration’s failure to curb the practice. Under pressure due to the protest, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday hastily started removing the debris.

Similar activities have also been observed at a nallah near Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple in Kothrud. (HT PHOTO)
Similar activities have also been observed at a nallah near Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple in Kothrud. (HT PHOTO)

The problem has been persistent near Vitthalwadi and Ekta Nagari, areas that experienced flood-like conditions in July 2024. Similar activities have also been observed at a nallah near Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple in Kothrud.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandip Khardekar highlighted the issue and appealed to PMC commissioner to take immediate action.

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale confirmed receiving complaints and assured action. “I have instructed officers to verify the reports and take necessary steps. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for dumping debris into water bodies,” he said

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leaders Sanjay More and Gajanan Thurkude staged an agitation and later met Bhosale over the issue.

Thurkude said, “It’s disheartening that despite the recent floods in Ambil Odha and Ekta Nagari, the PMC has failed to act. Encroachments were the primary cause of these floods, yet similar mistakes are being repeated in areas like Sinhagad and Kothrud.”

Shiv Sena leaders also alleged negligence by government officials. “Encroachments are happening near Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple, which is close to the residences of ministers Chandrakant Patil and Murlidhar Mohol. Yet, no action is being taken in this area,” they said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On