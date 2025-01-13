PMC resumes removing dumping in riverbeds amid agitation

The issue of debris dumping in riverbeds and nullahs has resurfaced in the city, with elected representatives raising concerns over the administration’s failure to curb the practice. Under pressure due to the protest, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday hastily started removing the debris. Similar activities have also been observed at a nallah near Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple in Kothrud. (HT PHOTO)

The problem has been persistent near Vitthalwadi and Ekta Nagari, areas that experienced flood-like conditions in July 2024. Similar activities have also been observed at a nallah near Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple in Kothrud.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandip Khardekar highlighted the issue and appealed to PMC commissioner to take immediate action.

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale confirmed receiving complaints and assured action. “I have instructed officers to verify the reports and take necessary steps. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for dumping debris into water bodies,” he said

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leaders Sanjay More and Gajanan Thurkude staged an agitation and later met Bhosale over the issue.

Thurkude said, “It’s disheartening that despite the recent floods in Ambil Odha and Ekta Nagari, the PMC has failed to act. Encroachments were the primary cause of these floods, yet similar mistakes are being repeated in areas like Sinhagad and Kothrud.”

Shiv Sena leaders also alleged negligence by government officials. “Encroachments are happening near Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple, which is close to the residences of ministers Chandrakant Patil and Murlidhar Mohol. Yet, no action is being taken in this area,” they said.