PMC sets water budget for 2024-25 at 21.48 TMC

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put before the water resources department a demand of 21.48 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) water for the year 2024-25. Currently, only 12.82 TMC has been approved but the city’s growing population and water leakage issues have prompted demand for more water. Last year, the PMC had raised demand for 20.90 TMC water. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has placed before the water resources department demand of 21.48 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) water for 2024-25. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Municipal commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale on August 2 submitted the water budget for 2024-25 to the water resources department of the Pune division. The water budget for 2024-25 is set at 21.48 TMC. The PMC has submitted this budget, requesting acceptance of the city’s water quota and corresponding water charges for July 2024 to June 2025. Pune’s water consumption was 21.01 TMC in 2022-23 which rose to 21.18 TMC in 2023-24.

The PMC has determined the city’s population in 2019 as 5,208,444 using Aadhar registration and other methods. For the 2023-24 water budget, the PMC assumed an annual population growth of 2%. This included employment numbers for the 11 newly merged villages (298,714) and the population of the 23 newly merged villages (816,000). The total water budget for 2023-24 was set at 20.90 TMC, accounting for a population of 7,281,032, 35% water leakage, and 5% floating population.

PMC claims establishment of water network in 11 merged villages

A water supply network has been established in the 11 merged villages namely Dhayari, Nanded, Nandoshi, Dhawade, Uruli Devachi, Fursungi, Mundhwa, Keshav Nagar and Manjri among others. These villages now have a combined population of 1,137,008, adjusted for a 2% population increase. However, an extensive study has indicated that the actual population is higher.

Whereas the total population of the 34 merged villages is estimated at 1,811,340 for 2024-25. Specifically, the population of Dhayari, Nanded, Nandoshi, Dhawade, Uruli Devachi, Fursungi, Mundhwa, Keshav Nagar and Manjri among others is 800,313 with an average water supply of 120 litre per capita per day (LPCD).

The remaining villages, with an estimated population of 1,011,026, receive water through tankers and underdeveloped pipelines, with a demand of 70 LPCD. For non-domestic use, water consumption for 2023-24 was 25.98 MLD, growing at 2%.

Tankers increase by 40% in merged villages

The water leakage rate is assumed to be 35% for both existing and newly merged villages. The PMC has completed leakage detection and repair work in 50 out of 141 zones. Improved coordination and distribution have increased water supply in areas such as Baner, Balewadi and Pashan. The number of tankers for the newly merged villages has increased by about 40%.

Population of merged villages reaches 18 lakh

Since 2017, 34 villages have been merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation. Initially, the population of these villages was estimated at 1,114,714. However, a recent study conducted by a consultant for water supply projects has revealed that the population of these villages will be 1,811,340 for the next year.

Nandkishore Jagtap, chief superintendent engineer of the water supply department, said, “We have submitted the water budget for 2024-25. As per the official sanctioned quota of 12.82 TMC, we used 21.18 TMC water so far. Now, we have raised demand to 21.48 TMC.”

Shweta Kurhade, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla division, water resources department, said, “The PMC has submitted a water budget. Based on our calculations, we will provide 150 litre per person per day according to the population data from the PMC. Any extra water consumption will incur additional charges for the PMC.”