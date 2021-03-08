IND USA
pune news

PMC stops Bhama Askhed water supply to Yerawada after high turbidity found

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stopped the water supply of Bhama Askhed project to residents from Yerawada due to the presence of high turbidity
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stopped the water supply of Bhama Askhed project to residents from Yerawada due to the presence of high turbidity.

Local residents of the area are complaining of illness due to the supply of turbid water. Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. Material that causes water to be turbid include clay, silt, very tiny inorganic and organic matter, algae, dissolved coloured organic compounds, and plankton and other microscopic organisms.

After a long delay, the project to supply Bhama-Askhed water through a closed pipeline to the eastern part of the city was completed in December 2020. After the inauguration of the Bhama-Askhed water scheme in January 2021, the civic body began a trial run to supply water to the eastern part of the city.

Two months later, the PMC has not been able to supply drinking water to the entire eastern part of the city as it is still facing problems of water turbidity in some parts of the Yerawada area.

Anirudha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer of the PMC water supply department said, “There are some parts in Yerawada where people are getting turbid water. We have received complaints from local corporators and residents. Now, we have stopped the Bhama-Askhed water supply in that area and water is supplied from the Pune Cantonment water treatment and supply centre from where Yerwada used to get water earlier. The turbidity is high, and I have given instructions to engineers to wash pipelines and clear turbidity before starting the supply.”

The project was initiated to provide water to Kalas, Sangamwadi, Yerawada, Lohegaon, Dhanori, Kalyaninagar, Vadgaonsheri and Kharadi. The 200 MLD project is expected to meet the water supply needs of the region until 2041 when the local population is estimated to have increased to 14.5 lakh. The project was started in 2013 and has been completed in December 2020.

No water in Kharadi yet

Bapu Pathare, former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Wadgaonsheri area who pushed for the Bhama-Askhed water project during his tenure, said, “I took an initiative and pushed for the Bhama-Askhed water project, it is my brainchild. However, we are not getting water in the Kharadi area where I live. I have decided to conduct agitation on March 15 in PMC.”

Pawaskar, Chief Superintendent Engineer of water supply department said,

According to Pawaskar, there is some technical issues due to which some part of the Kharadi areas is not getting water Bham-Askhed water project.

“However, it will be sorted out soon. Besides that, most of the eastern part is getting water from the Bhama-Askhed project.”

