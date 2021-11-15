Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to appoint private agency to undertake audit for energy saving
PMC to appoint private agency to undertake audit for energy saving

The PMC has floated a tender for the same and invited proposals for conducting an energy audit and giving suggestions for saving energy
The PMC plans to appoint a private firm to carry out an energy audit and save on electricity consumed in water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, street lights, crematoriums, gardens and public spaces. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 08:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to appoint a private firm to carry out an energy audit and save on electricity consumed in water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, street lights, crematoriums, gardens and public spaces. The PMC has floated a tender for the same and invited proposals for conducting an energy audit and giving suggestions for saving energy.

Shrinivas Kandul, head of the electricity department of the PMC, said, “The PMC is the biggest municipal corporation in Maharashtra. Recently, 23 villages were merged with it. The corporation will have to provide street lights in these villages. The maximum electricity is being used in water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants and crematoriums. With electricity bills increasing, we need to carry out an audit and take necessary steps to save on energy and cut down bills.”

The private firm/agency that will be appointed will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) in terms of total energy consumption. It will give suggestions and provide a plan for reducing energy consumption. The agency will be paid from the savings generated by initiating various measures.

Monday, November 15, 2021
