 PMC to beautify three lakes under Centre’s AMRUT scheme - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / PMC to beautify three lakes under Centre’s AMRUT scheme

PMC to beautify three lakes under Centre’s AMRUT scheme

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 08, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The initiative aims to increase the lakes’ water storage capacity and address issues around them such as pollution, unsanitary conditions and encroachment

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to beautify the three major lakes in the city at Katraj, Pashan and Jambhulwadi, with the estimates committee of the civic body on Tuesday sanctioning funds to the tune of 20 crore for the purpose. The initiative aims to increase the lakes’ water storage capacity and address issues around them such as pollution, unsanitary conditions and encroachment. Currently, all three lakes are facing challenges like dumping of garbage and untreated sewage, encroachment, and excessive aquatic flora such as water hyacinth during the summers. The PMC spends around 50 lakh per lake per year on removing hyacinth.

Currently, all three lakes are facing challenges like dumping of garbage and untreated sewage, encroachment, and excessive aquatic flora such as water hyacinth during the summers. (HT PHOTO)
Currently, all three lakes are facing challenges like dumping of garbage and untreated sewage, encroachment, and excessive aquatic flora such as water hyacinth during the summers. (HT PHOTO)

Untreated sewage water flows into the lakes, contaminating the water and helping hyacinth to grow rapidly. As a result, the lake waters get polluted and littered with algae that are harmful to the environment throughout the year. In 2017, the PMC had sanctioned 10 crore to save the flora and fauna around Katraj Lake by developing a proper drainage system for the untreated water that flows into Katraj Lake from the three neighbouring villages. The work is almost complete. The PMC is also constructing a 2 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) near Katraj. At Jambhulwadi Lake, work on laying a proper drainage line and connecting it to the nearby STP has reached its final stage.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Additionally, the union government has sanctioned 20 crore for the initial phase, focusing on desilting of the lakes under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). This process will not only improve water storage but also pave the way for further enhancement. Plans include creating jogging tracks, planting trees and flowers, installing exercise equipment and benches, and removing garbage. Measures will also be taken against those polluting the lakes with sewage.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “ PMC will create jogging tracks and greenery in the areas around these lakes. It will help curb water pollution and beautify the lakes.”

---------------------------------------------

Proposed work under the beautification of the three lakes

- Desilting and opening up the locks, removing aquatic plants

- Establishing jogging tracks around the lake

- Planting trees throughout the lake area

- Setting up exercise facilities such as gym equipment

- laying of concrete paths

- Adding attractive flower beds and installing benches

- Collecting garbage, cleaning up the surroundings of the lake

- Enforcement against those dumping waste into the lake

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On