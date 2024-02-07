PMC to beautify three lakes under Centre’s AMRUT scheme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to beautify the three major lakes in the city at Katraj, Pashan and Jambhulwadi, with the estimates committee of the civic body on Tuesday sanctioning funds to the tune of ₹20 crore for the purpose. The initiative aims to increase the lakes’ water storage capacity and address issues around them such as pollution, unsanitary conditions and encroachment. Currently, all three lakes are facing challenges like dumping of garbage and untreated sewage, encroachment, and excessive aquatic flora such as water hyacinth during the summers. The PMC spends around ₹50 lakh per lake per year on removing hyacinth. Currently, all three lakes are facing challenges like dumping of garbage and untreated sewage, encroachment, and excessive aquatic flora such as water hyacinth during the summers. (HT PHOTO)

Untreated sewage water flows into the lakes, contaminating the water and helping hyacinth to grow rapidly. As a result, the lake waters get polluted and littered with algae that are harmful to the environment throughout the year. In 2017, the PMC had sanctioned ₹10 crore to save the flora and fauna around Katraj Lake by developing a proper drainage system for the untreated water that flows into Katraj Lake from the three neighbouring villages. The work is almost complete. The PMC is also constructing a 2 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) near Katraj. At Jambhulwadi Lake, work on laying a proper drainage line and connecting it to the nearby STP has reached its final stage.

Additionally, the union government has sanctioned ₹20 crore for the initial phase, focusing on desilting of the lakes under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). This process will not only improve water storage but also pave the way for further enhancement. Plans include creating jogging tracks, planting trees and flowers, installing exercise equipment and benches, and removing garbage. Measures will also be taken against those polluting the lakes with sewage.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “ PMC will create jogging tracks and greenery in the areas around these lakes. It will help curb water pollution and beautify the lakes.”

Proposed work under the beautification of the three lakes

- Desilting and opening up the locks, removing aquatic plants

- Establishing jogging tracks around the lake

- Planting trees throughout the lake area

- Setting up exercise facilities such as gym equipment

- laying of concrete paths

- Adding attractive flower beds and installing benches

- Collecting garbage, cleaning up the surroundings of the lake

- Enforcement against those dumping waste into the lake