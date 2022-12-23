Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to build hydropower plant near Bund Garden

PMC to build hydropower plant near Bund Garden

pune news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 09:47 PM IST

The civic body recently hired a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the establishment of a hydropower project near Bund Garden. Now that the DPR is complete and technically feasible, the PMC has invited bidders

Following the success of the pilot plan, the civic administration intends to set up similar projects at various locations, primarily at STPs and water treatment plants. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Following the success of the pilot plan, the civic administration intends to set up similar projects at various locations, primarily at STPs and water treatment plants. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited bids to instal and operate the Bund Garden hydropower project after the consultant submitted an affirmative report indicating that power generation on the Mula-Mutha river is feasible.

The civic body recently hired a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the establishment of a hydropower project near Bund Garden. Now that the DPR is complete and technically feasible, the PMC has invited bidders.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar envisions the pilot project as a way to reduce energy costs. According to experts, the installation costs will be recouped within six to seven years of the project’s completion.

“We have identified the site to generate hydropower after primary studies showed the location is feasible,” said Shrinivas Kandul, head of PMC’s electric department.

“Previously, PMC generated power at the Naidu Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) before it became inoperable. Every year, we hope to generate 300 kW of energy at the Bund Garden site,” he said.

“We discussed the hydropower option while building the Bund Garden bridge,” a senior PMC officer said on the condition of anonymity.

“The bridge project includes plans to instal hydropower pumps,” he informed.

Following the success of the pilot plan, the civic administration intends to set up similar projects at various locations, primarily at STPs and water treatment plants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out