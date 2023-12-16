PMC to charge additional tax for hostels, PG accommodations

To increase the property tax collection, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to charge additional tax for students hostels and paying guest accommodations. By considering the student population, many citizens have converted their flats and buildings into hostels or paying guests accommodations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Administrative sources confirmed that the civic body had prepared a proposal before the standing committee for approval.

The Oxford of the East has a sizeable students population. Along with academic colleges, large number of students come here to prepare for competitive examinations including UPSC, MPSC, banking, IIT, medical admission etc.

By considering the student population, many citizens have converted their flats and buildings into hostels or paying guests accommodations. Though these properties are used for commercial purpose, they pay tax as per residential property.

Officials requesting anonymity said that the proposal is in the last stage and will soon get a nod.

Ujwal Keskar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has objected to the move and written to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

“The policies are not clear about tax for hostels and paying guest accommodations. Before taking any decision, the municipal corporation should seek advise from state government,” he said.