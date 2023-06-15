PMC to construct six overhead water tanks to mitigate Sus-Mahalunge water crisis

The water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be constructing six overhead water tanks in the Sus-Mahalunge area which has been completely dependent on tanker water ever since it was merged with the PMC. The water supply department will be constructing the six water tanks under the 24x7 water supply scheme which was conceived before merger of the 34 new villages with the PMC. Of the six overhead water tanks, two will be located in Sus while four will be located in Mahalunge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Of the six overhead water tanks, two will be located in Sus while four will be located in Mahalunge. While the spaces for erecting the water tanks have already been taken into custody by the PMC water supply department, Rs26 crores will be spent on the construction of these tanks.

While the old Mahalunge water tank has a capacity of four-and-a-half lakh MLD, the old Sus water tank has a capacity of 2.50 lakh MLD water. Prasanna Joshi, superintending engineer, PMC water supply department, said, “Currently, there are only two water tanks for the entire area in addition to which, these six tanks are being constructed. Since the two old tanks have very less storage capacity, the new tanks will cater to the rising water demand of the area. Currently, 75 water tanker trips take place during the entire day for supplying water to the residents. The construction of six water tanks will significantly reduce the water burden of the residents.”

The six new overhead tanks – expected to be constructed in the next two years - will collectively store 1.40 crore MLD of water, which is 20 times more than the existing capacity.

Earlier, a consultant was appointed by the PMC who then prepared a detailed project report (DPR) following which the PMC began execution of the mammoth project. The corporation began implementing the scheme in Bavdhan, Sus and Mahalunge areas during the first phase and the six overhead water tanks are part of this scheme. The PMC is in the process of getting quick sanctions for the early construction of these tanks as it has been receiving flak from area residents and courts for inept provision of basic amenities to citizens.

Social activist Santosh Narayan from Mahalunge said, “The area is witnessing an unprecedented real estate boom and going by the existing water supply, there is a serious shortage which needs to be mitigated at the earliest. We want a huge sum of our property tax spent on erecting water infrastructure as citizens are suffering due to the lack of foresight and faulty planning by the PMC all these years.”

Meanwhile, former corporator Amol Balwadkar, on behalf of the members of housing societies located in Sus and Mahalunge, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court seeking a solution to the residents’ water problems. According to the petition, the civic body has failed to recognise the gravity and seriousness of the problems faced by the residents due to lack of water supply in Sus and Mahalunge.