PMC to continue special drive for students going abroad

Pune: In view of the higher demand from students who wish to study abroad, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue their special drive to vaccinate them.

Close to 700 students have been vaccinated within two days while 500 more would get the jab on Thursday, said civic officials. Students have appreciated the drive for its smooth access and cleanliness at the centre.

On Wednesday, 443 more students got the jab and the civic body plans to continue with the drive for Thursday (June 3) and around 500 students have been given the slot timing. The special vaccination drive for such students would continue at PMC’s Kamala Nehru hospital.

A senior PMC official said, “A total of 2019 applications have come for these students and of these 664 have got the jab in the last two days. On June 1, 221 students got the vaccine and on June 2, 443 students got the jab. For Thursday, slot has been given for 300 students.”

Earlier, PMC additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal said that the vaccination drive would continue to meet the demands of the students who have to go for education abroad, given that the flow of vaccine supply continues. As of Sunday, over 1.16 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 have been vaccinated.