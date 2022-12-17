PMC to eradicate pig menace

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the order and empower the administration to kill stray Pigs which are creating a nuisance to citizens.

The civic body has acknowledged an increase in stray pig breeding, particularly near areas where residents dump the garbage. Many breeders abandon their pigs near nullahs and riverbeds, endangering commuters.

Kumar responded to this by saying, “We issued a public notice and asked pig breeders to relocate their operations outside of the city and to refrain from releasing pigs on roads and nullahs. But they did nothing about it. Considering that PMC will be able to evict Pigs and the breeders will be able to claim compensation.”

The municipal commissioner stated in the order that all regional ward offices conducted a survey and discovered that some people are engaged in the illegal pig business.These pigs are causing damage to both public and private property, so the PMC decided to take action against these strays.