PMC to hike fine on illegal flexes to 10K-15 K ahead of civic polls

Pune: With civic elections approaching, the city is witnessing a surge in illegal billboards and banners. As these unauthorised flexes are disfiguring major roads, squares and public spaces, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has announced a steep hike in penalties in order to to curb the growing problem. Pune, India - Dec. 19, 2022: Illegal hoardings at Katraj (Story Photo) in Pune, India, on Monday, December 19, 2022. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT k PHOTO)

The current fine of ₹1,000 per illegal flex and hoarding will be increased to ₹10,000-15,000, and action will begin in the next two to three days.

Most of these billboards belong to political candidates and aspirants, and have been put up without permission from the civic body. Civic officials said the Akash Insignia and Licensing department has been instructed to impose the higher fine and to register police cases against the violators.

Citizens have complained about flexes mounted on electric poles, signals and junctions for events, greetings and birthdays. Despite mandatory permission rules, they are often ignored. The civic body had removed hundreds of boards before Diwali, but the numbers have risen again in recent weeks.

Ram said a meeting was held on Monday to issue strict orders. “There have been complaints of illegal billboards across the city, especially due to elections. The fine will now be increased to ₹10,000- ₹15,000 per billboard. No one will be exempt. PMC will also file police cases,” he said.