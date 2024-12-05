Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC to impose fines on persons feeding pigeons in public spaces

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 05, 2024 09:26 AM IST

PMC has announced punitive action against individuals found feeding pigeons in open spaces across the city

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced punitive action against individuals found feeding pigeons in open spaces across the city.

PMC has announced punitive action against individuals found feeding pigeons in open spaces across the city. (Hindustan Times (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
PMC has announced punitive action against individuals found feeding pigeons in open spaces across the city. (Hindustan Times (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “The solid waste management department will enforce action against individuals found feeding pigeons in open spaces across the city.”

Feeding pigeons has been linked to the spread of lung-related diseases through germs in pigeon feathers and droppings. Despite these health risks, citizens continue to feed pigeons in parks and public spaces, leading to a rise in the pigeon population as well as health issues, particularly respiratory problems.

Experts warn that inhaling dust from dried pigeon droppings and feathers can exacerbate asthma and allergies, and may cause hypersensitive pneumonia. Fungal spores and bacteria in the droppings can further harm individuals cleaning these areas.

Sandeep Kadam, head of the solid waste management department, said, “To address the issue, PMC has started an awareness campaign by putting up banners across the city, urging citizens to stop feeding pigeons in open areas. The civic body has also emphasised the health risks and plans to penalise those ignoring the advisory.”

“We will impose fines on persons found feeding pigeons in open spaces for causing nuisance to the public,” Kadam said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On