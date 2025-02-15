PMC to initiate structural audit of bridges in city 

As instructed by the state government, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will initiate an audit of all the bridges in the city before the monsoon. The consulting company will do the audit of bridges with the help of structural engineers. (HT PHOTO)

PMC has a total of 672 bridges, including 434 bridges on various nullahs. Mula and Mutha rivers cover a 44-kilometer stretch of Pune, with numerous bridges on the two rivers. In all, there are 70 large bridges, 11 flyovers, 18 railway overbridges, 33 subways, 108 small bridges, and 434 bridges across various nullahs under PMC’s jurisdiction.

Commenting on the same, project department executive officer Sanjay Patil said, “The State Public Works department (PWD) has asked PMC to carry out an audit of all the bridges. The civic body has appointed a consultant firm for the same and has kept aside ₹10 crore for the same. For the next fiscal year, the PMC will make ₹15 crore provision in next year’s budget. The consulting company will do the audit of bridges with the help of structural engineers.”