PMC to install online system to check treated sewage quality

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will install an online system to check sewage water meter on sewage treatment plants (STPs) to check quality of treated water which is released to Mula-Mutha rivers. It will also help to know how much water is treated and released in rivers.

The Mula-Mutha river is one of the 302 polluted river stretches of the country identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A total of 744 MLD of sewage is generated in the PMC limit. Of the 744 MLD, the civic body treats around 460 MLD sewage through nine STPs and discharges into Mula Mutha rivers. Pune City covered 92 per cent of sewerage network of 2,200 km. Normally, sewage water calculates 80 percent of daily supply of drinking water. At present, the corporation supplies around 1,100 million litre per day (MLD) in the city. So, the city generates 880 MLD sewage water.

According to corporation data, PMC does not have 100 per cent collection efficiency of sewage networks and adequate sewage treatment capacity as per service benchmark. The PMC has mentioned 64 per cent capacity in the Environment Status Report (ESR-2018-19). However, the PMC drainage department has claimed 100 per cent quality of sewage treatment in the ESR-2018-19 report.

The new online system will help to prove the claim of PMC. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Maharashtra state pollution control board directives, the PMC has decided to install an online system which will display inlet and outlet water samples of sewage.

Online display of sewage treatment

Shriniwas Kandul, additional city engineer of electrical department said, “It is an online testing system. We will place a metre inlet and outlet of sewage plant which will show characteristics of water such as the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand level (COD) of sewage and treated water, pH (acidity or basicity of water).”

“The BOD and COD level is one of the major parameters to check the quality of sewage water. Both should be below 30 Milligram per litre water. Normally, sewage water BOD and COD level is more than 150 Milligram per litre water. After treatment, it comes down to 20 milligrams per litre water. The system will also show people how much water PMC treats in each STP,” he added.

According to Kandul, the PMC is not treating 100 per cent sewage. However, the corporation has planned to construct 11 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) in future.

“It will result in a creation of an additional treatment capacity of 396 million litre per day (MLD) over the existing treatment capacity of 477 MLD, laying of 113.6 kms of sewer lines and renovation/rehabilitation of four existing intermediate pumping stations,” Kandul said.

How sewerage system works?

The sewage system consists of a collection network, conveyance lines, pumping stations and sewage treatment plants. The collection network collects sewage from houses, apartments, commercial complexes or from the source.

This collected sewage is further carried to pumping stations or Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) via conveyance lines. Pumping stations pump the sewage to STPs where primary and biological secondary treatment is given to sewage water before discharging into any natural water course.