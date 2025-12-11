PMC to issue fire safety advisory to pubs, event venues after Goa tragedy

Following the Goa nightclub fire that claimed at least 25 lives, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Fire Department will on Monday issue a detailed fire-safety advisory for all bars, clubs, restaurants and event venues. With the festive season approaching, and hotels, nightspots and event spaces expecting heavy footfall and temporary entertainment installations, officials say the guidelines are aimed at reducing the risk of fire incidents. Goa: Police and forensic personnel inspect the site where a fire killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in Arpora, Goa, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_08_2025_000560B) (PTI)

Under the advisory, establishments must ensure their fire NOC is valid, and all stipulated conditions are met. They are required to adhere strictly to occupancy limits and display the maximum permitted capacity at the entrance. The Fire Department has also directed that all electrical safety checks—including those for decorative lighting, sound equipment and temporary wiring- be carried out exclusively by licensed electrical contractors.

The guidelines further direct venues to immediately remove makeshift wiring, overloaded extension boards and loose hanging cables. Generators must have proper earthing, fuel precautions and easily accessible fire extinguishers.

Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, PMC, said, “Festive celebrations must not compromise safety. The tragedy in Goa is a reminder that one gap in preparedness can cost many lives. The Pune Fire Brigade is committed to ensuring safe celebrations across the city. We request all hotels, clubs and event venues to follow these guidelines strictly. Safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Safety audits will be mandatory in kitchens, bar counters and smoking areas. Gas cylinders must not be stored inside the main premises, and deep-fat fryers, gas banks and bar setups must be checked for leaks or unsafe placements. Smoking zones must be clearly marked and equipped with fire-safe ashtrays and functional extinguishers.

The advisory requires that all fire detection and suppression systems—smoke detectors, heat detectors, alarms and sprinklers—be fully operational. Events will not be permitted if any system is found non-functional. Fire extinguishers must be serviced and placed in visible and accessible locations.

Emergency exits must remain unlocked, illuminated and free of obstructions at all times. Decorations, seating and counters cannot block evacuation routes, and proper emergency lighting must be in place. Venues must deploy trained security personnel capable of operating extinguishers and guiding guests during evacuation. Staff, performers and vendors will require a safety briefing before major events, and organisers must appoint a safety-in-charge.

Temporary structures such as stages, LED walls and DJ platforms must use fire-retardant materials. Flame-based effects, pyrotechnics and fireworks are prohibited inside enclosed spaces. Access routes for fire tenders must stay unobstructed, and large events must maintain a dedicated emergency lane.

Organisers of high-profile events must submit their layouts, occupancy plans and safety measures to the nearest fire station. Surprise inspections may be conducted during the festive period, and violations can lead to an immediate halt to the event and legal action. Venues have been directed to conduct a self-audit, fix defects within 48 hours and complete staff training before December 24.