PMC to launch QR code-based entry at 16 auditoriums

PUNE: In a breather for Punekars, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to end the long-standing practice of mandatory physical ticket collection at its auditoriums, even after booking online. The PMC’s cultural department has tied up with a private agency to introduce a fully digital ticketing and entry system across all 16 of its auditoriums, enabling entry via QR code scanning and eliminating the need to stand in queues at ticket counters. Officials said this will be the first time such a digital entry system will be rolled out across PMC-run auditoriums. PMC has tied up with private agency to introduce digital ticketing and entry system across all 16 of its auditoriums, enabling entry via QR code scanning. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Rajesh Kamthe, chief manager of the PMC’s cultural department, said that the new facility will be operational from next month and will cover all 16 civic-run auditoriums in the city. “We observed that despite online bookings, citizens were still required to visit the venue in advance to collect physical tickets. This defeated the very purpose of digital booking and caused inconvenience, particularly during high-demand shows. To address this, the PMC has partnered with a professional private agency to introduce a QR code-based entry system. From next month, audiences will be able to directly enter auditoriums by scanning the QR code received on their mobile phones. This system will be uniformly implemented across all 16 auditoriums managed by the PMC. Our objective is to make the experience smoother, faster and more transparent. It will also help organisers with better data management and crowd control,” Kamthe said.

He added that the initiative is part of a broader push to modernise civic cultural facilities. “We want Pune’s auditoriums to match contemporary standards in terms of technology and convenience. Digital ticket validation will minimise manual intervention, reduce errors and curb unauthorised entry. This is a citizen-centric reform and we are confident that theatre lovers and programme organisers will benefit immensely,” he said.

Punekars have welcomed the move. Aniket Kulkarni, a Kothrud resident who frequently attends Marathi plays, said, “It was frustrating to book tickets online and still stand in a queue to collect hard copies. The QR system will save time and make the entire experience hassle-free.”

Mihika Jakhotia, a college student, said, “Young audiences are used to digital entry at multiplexes and concerts. It’s good that PMC auditoriums are finally adopting the same system. It will make attending shows much more convenient.”

At present, customers are required to physically collect printed tickets from counters despite booking tickets through various online platforms. This leads to inconvenience, long queues and last-minute rush, especially during popular performances. With the new system, members of the audience will receive a QR code upon booking tickets which can be scanned at the auditorium entrance for seamless access. The move is aimed at streamlining crowd management, reducing paperwork and aligning PMC’s cultural infrastructure with modern digital practices.