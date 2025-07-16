PMC to launch road adoption scheme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to launch a road adoption scheme aimed at involving citizens in the upkeep and maintenance of city roads alongside the civic administration. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to launch a road adoption scheme aimed at involving citizens in the upkeep and maintenance of city roads alongside the civic administration. (HT)

To finalise the framework for the initiative, a meeting has been called at the Anna Bhau Sathe Auditorium in Padmavati on Wednesday.

Commenting on the development, zonal commissioner Madhav Jagtap said, “The road adoption scheme will be introduced in the presence of municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. While the government and civic bodies implement several development projects, schemes tend to succeed when there is active public participation. PMC is building roads, but if citizens join hands with us, it will help ensure better construction and long-term maintenance.”

Apart from Naval Kishore Ram, additional municipal commissioners Prithviraj BP and Omprakash Diwate will also attend the meeting, which aims to encourage a collaborative approach to improving Pune’s road infrastructure.