PMC to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties on a pilot basis and will extend the plan to the entire city if it proves successful.
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The PMC had appointed the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics to study value-based property tax. We held a meeting with them on Monday and decided to execute the scheme on a pilot basis. We will start with 100 properties in the city.”
Presently, property tax is levied as per the ready reckoner rate of the year of registration of the concerned property due to which many old properties in the city are paying less property tax as compared to new properties. The property tax levied on old properties is disproportionate to their size whereas newly-registered properties are being charged huge amounts. So much so that in some areas of the city, the property tax for a 2 BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) is more than Rs35,000 per annum. This difference in property tax is exactly why the civic administration is considering levying property tax in accordance with the value of property. And, it is paying the Gokhale institute Rs22.57 lakh to carry out the study in the next four months and prepare a detailed report in terms of all aspects of making the shift.
Additional municipal commissioner Vilas Kanade, who was formerly the head of the property tax department, said, “It is true that there is a gap between old and new properties. It is also true that both kinds of taxpayers are using the same facilities, including roads, water, drainage and gardens. Then why so much difference?”
Another view however is that the amenities were developed out of the tax money previously paid by the owners of old properties. Back then, land acquisition and construction costs were also low. A PMC official on condition of anonymity said that the Gokhale institute will conduct a detailed study for preparing a tax structure based on capital costs, and the corporation will then take a call on the same.
-
Bathinda MC: Cong councillors attack party’s mayor for poor upkeep of sewerage system
Bathinda municipal corporation mayor Raman Goyal came under attack from councillors of her Congress party in the General House meeting on Tuesday over for poor upkeep of the sewerage system in the city. Members of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal also joined the rebel Congress councillors. The Congress has a majority in the 50-member MC House. Bathinda lacks a drainage network and sewage system is used to flush out rainwater from the city.
-
Bains sent to judicial remand in Verka plant trespass case
Ludhiana: A local court on Tuesday sent former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Bains to 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday in a trespass and forcible entry to the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana in 2018. A case was registered against Bains on July 11 under Section 174 A of the IPC after he failed to appear in the court. Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings.
-
Create solutions, reduce dependency on foreign OEMs: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande
Pune: The Indian Air Force hosted a two-day avionics indigenisation seminar (AVISEM–22) on Monday and Tuesday at Base Repair Depot, Pune, focusing on reducing dependency on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of Western and Russian origin. The seminar titled “Indigenisation of avionics aggregates based on modular open system architecture (MOSA) framework” was chaired by Maintenance Command IAF, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Air Marshal Vibhas Pande.
-
Punjab govt to introduce tracking device in passenger vehicles
Chandigarh The Punjab government will soon introduce vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) system in all passenger service vehicles such as buses, mini-buses and taxis from August 1. The state government has also decided to link “One Bus One Permit” with Vaahan portal. It was also decided to upload joint time tables on the web portal so as to ensure equal frequency and transparency in the public transport system of the state.
-
Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Tuesday rejected the government's committee on minimum support price, saying “so-called farmer leaders” who supported the now-repealed farm laws are its members. Senior SKM member Darshan Pal alleged the Centre's committee looks “bogus” as it does not talk about ensuring the legal rights of farmers.
