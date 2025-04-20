Menu Explore
PMC to purchase asphalt directly from companies  

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Previously, PMC purchased asphalt directly from the companies.  PMC requires almost 3000 tonnes of asphalt every year

Following allegations of fraud in asphalt purchases through a contractor, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) decided to purchase the material directly from the manufacturer companies.  Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale directed the road department to purchase directly from the manufacturer.  Former standing committee chairman Nilesh Nikam has highlighted the misconduct involved in PMC’s asphalt procurement. 

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale directed the road department to purchase directly from the manufacturer. (HT)
Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale directed the road department to purchase directly from the manufacturer. (HT)

Nikam said, “Previously, PMC purchased asphalt directly from the companies.  PMC requires almost 3000 tonnes of asphalt every year.  However, during the tenure of municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, the PMC began the process of procuring it through a contractor.” 

Commenting on the development, municipal commissioner Bhosale said, “ We have appointed the committee headed by road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar to check the allegations. But meantime started procurement of asphalt direct from the companies.” 

