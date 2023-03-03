PMC to recruit 549 staff for merged villages

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will employ 549 staffers as per the service entry rules and regulations to cover the rising demand of civic services from the newly merged 23 villages within its jurisdiction. The standing committee cleared the proposal and forwarded it to the state government for final approval and fund sanction. The requirement for manpower was decided after consulting departments and the total posts sought was 1,492. (HT PHOTO)

According to the PMC general administration department, the posts from Class 1 to 4 are to filled in departments like additional commissioner’s office, land acquisition, projects and planning, water supply, roads, electricity, municipal secretary, tax collection, city engineer, environment, zoological museum, building design, urban design, transport planning, health office, solid waste and vigilance.

The requirement for manpower was decided after consulting departments and the total posts sought was 1,492. However, due to the urgent need for employees and the financial pressure on the administration, the commissioner appointed an additional commissioner and a committee of accountants to create the posts. A report will be provided on the number of posts that should be filled in the next couple of days to add to the strength.

Before the inclusion of these villages, PMC had hired 454 gram panchayat employees who are yet to receive their salaries and other benefits as per the service rules scheme. Later, these staff were assigned to other departments instead of being included in departments covering the merged villages. The PMC administration department stated that manpower shortage was severely affecting the work in merged villages.