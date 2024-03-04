PMC to reinstate roads, level chambers before monsoon

To fix roads filled with potholes due to uneven chamber levelling, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to level drainage chambers, water supply channels, gas channels, electricity channels, cable digging, and other ancillary activities and this week has issued tenders for the same. PMC has decided to level drainage chambers, water supply channels, gas channels, electricity channels, cable digging, and other ancillary activities and this week has issued tenders for the same. (HT PHOTO)

PMC allows companies rendering various services to lay down underground cables every year before pre-monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. It includes private, semi-government, and government establishments which include Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), and other multinational telecommunication service providers.

However, the roads are not restored properly, resulting in potholes and frequent water logging in monsoon.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the Road department said, “We have called tender early due to Lok Sabha polls. We have set a target to complete all road-related works before monsoon. Therefore, we have called tenders for road repair works.”

He further said out of 82 kilometres of roads, PMC has given permission to excavate 42 kilometres of road and work would be completed before 31 May.

Meanwhile, the PMC has decided to prevent road digging during the rainy season. The PMC Road department is appointing a special team to prevent illegal digging by private companies.

Throughout the year, roads are dug for various purposes like laying pipes and cables. Private companies pay a fee for this, while government companies pay half the rate. Last year, around 600 km of roads were dug up in the city.

The corporation ensures that roads are in good condition before the monsoon and orders repairs to be completed by May 31. However, essential work by the water supply and sewage department is permitted during the monsoon.

Despite the ban on road digging during the rainy season, illegal activities like cable laying still occur. To address this, the road department is deploying a team to patrol the city 24/7. This team will include an engineer, a clerk, and a security guard, tasked with stopping any unauthorised digging and providing daily reports.

Meanwhile, to tackle road maintenance issues like potholes, PMC has instructed to use cutters for temporary excavation of asphalt and cement roads to damage the minimum portion of roads and make it easy to repair them.