PMC to replace old garbage collection vehicles with EVs

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to replace existing diesel and petrol vehicles for garbage collection and transportation with electric vehicles (EVs) for a cleaner and greener future for the city. In a step towards this move, the civic body has purchased 10 electric garbage tipper vehicles. The Pune civic body has purchased 10 electric garbage tipper vehicles. (HT PHOTO)

Over 2,000 tonnes of garbage is generated in the city every day. Residents often complain that sanitation workers often do not collect garbage regularly due to breakdowns or shortage of vans.

PMC has around 1,400 three, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles for the collection and transportation of garbage. Out of this, around 750 vehicles are heavy vehicles and the maximum are used for solid waste collection and transportation purposes.

On Saturday, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar handed over the electric vehicles to the PMC solid waste management department.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education, textiles, and Parliamentary Affairs Chandrakant Patil, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar, EKA Mobility’s Hirdesh Thakur were present at the event.

Sandeep Kadam, head of solid waste management department, said, “We have decided to replace conventional vehicles with electric vehicles gradually. At present, we have introduced 10 vehicles.”

Jayant Bhosekar, head of motor vehicle department of PMC, said, “The cost of one vehicle is around ₹17 lakh. It has a 30-kilowatt battery. The company has claimed 180 kilometres mileage in full battery charge.”

“We have set up a charging station on Sinhagad Road area in our sewage treatment plant premises. At present, we are going to use these vehicles in Sinhagad road area for collection and transportation of solid waste,” he said.

Hirdesh Thakur, executive director of EKA Mobility, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting PMC’s mission of creating a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment.

He emphasised EKA Mobility’s dedication to leveraging innovative technology to address urban challenges, expressing confidence in the electric garbage tipper vans’ pivotal role in enhancing Pune’s cleanliness in an eco-friendly manner.

