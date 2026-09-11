PMC to replicate Aundh Road model in merged villages

Pune: Borrowing a leaf from the Aundh D P road street design project – which received national recognition after a detailed case study on it was published in the September 2026 issue of Indian Highways, the technical journal of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) – the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to develop at least one smart-design road in each of the villages merged with it. Drawing on Aundh DP Road street design project that received national recognition after case study was published in IRC’s Indian Highways, PMC plans to develop smart-design road in merged villages. (HT)

The said project was developed as a pilot under the Smart Cities Mission in 2017; officials said. The case study on it – authored by Vikas Thakar, project consultant; professor Prasanna Desai, project architect and urban designer; and PMC city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar – documents the transformation of a conventional urban road into an inclusive urban street.

Pawaskar said that the civic body is now looking to replicate the model in each of the villages merged with it. “Similar roads will be developed in each of the merged villages, with at least one such road planned in every village. The Aundh stretch has no major traffic or congestion issues, and it is a pleasure to commute and walk on the road. The entire road was designed after taking all stakeholders’ views into consideration. Initially, we faced criticism but we were able to address the concerns by taking local residents and shopkeepers into confidence,” Pawaskar said.

Meanwhile, the case study on the project highlights features including continuous footpaths, raised pedestrian crossings, universal accessibility, organised parking, cycling infrastructure, and provisions for underground utilities. It underscores a more balanced distribution of road space among pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. It notes that not only has the road required negligible maintenance and reported no major waterlogging incidents, all 140 existing trees along the stretch have been retained during the redevelopment. The authors of the case study have identified many lessons that can be replicated elsewhere including better material specifications, rigorous supervision and quality control, contractor capacity building, and proper coordination of utilities and improved workmanship. The study assumes significance at a time when Pune is undertaking extensive road redevelopment while facing recurring concerns over durability, utility cuts, and pedestrian infrastructure and maintenance. According to the study’s authors, “The Aundh D P road model can serve as a prototype for durable urban road infrastructure, with its planning, design and implementation principles adaptable to other Indian cities”.

Vaishali Patkar of Aundh Vikas Mandal welcomed the PMC’s decision to replicate the Aundh D P road street model. “The PMC has considered the trees, pavements, cycling facilities and commuters while designing the road, which is commendable. People feel comfortable walking on the stretch or sitting on the benches. Similar designs can benefit residents if implemented on other roads. The PMC can also explore what additional features can be introduced. However, the problem of illegal vendors on the stretch needs to be addressed,” she said.

Pushkar Kulkarni of Pashan Area Sabha said that the PMC should consider replicating the model beyond one road in each of the villages merged with it. “Why limit this to just one road? The PMC should consider adopting a similar design across the city so that more citizens can benefit. Roads should be developed as per IRC norms and urban street design principles. At the very least, all roads should have proper pavements on both sides. The PMC had tried a similar project on Sus road but later made changes and dismantled parts of the infrastructure. It should also complete the pending missing links and develop them in line with IRC norms and urban street design,” Kulkarni said.

The IRC is India’s apex technical body for road and highway engineering; and develops standards, specifications, guidelines and best practices used by highway agencies, state governments, urban local bodies, consultants and the construction industry.