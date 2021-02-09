PMC to sell 1,250 flats, revenue to be used for project works

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to sell 1,250 flats which it acquired under various schemes, and the revenue generated will be used for project works exclusively, according to standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne.

Rasne said, “The PMC is now receiving revenue only through traditional sources of taxes and grants. To generate more revenue, we are trying to sell the 1,250 flats on a pilot basis. Right now, these flats are occupied by project-affected people and they are living there. The PMC is not getting rent from these flats regularly. If these flats would be sold to the same people, it would help to get more revenue.”

According to Rasne, the revenue generated after selling the flats will only be utilised for project works.

“Right now, maximum funds are getting utilized only for maintenance and salaries. The revenue generated by selling these flats will not be spent on revenue expenditure.”

PMC estate department head Rajendra Muthe said, “The proposal is in its last stage. The department has prepared the proposal and will put it in front of the standing committee very soon.”

The civic body owns various flats in the city and acquires them through various schemes.

Usually, the PMC allots these flats to those who are affected due to the road widening or other PMC related projects.

The PMC collects nominal rent from them, if these flats would be sold to the same people, it would help to get additional revenue. In the future, the PMC can generate property tax through them.