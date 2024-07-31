PMC to set up six new garbage processing plants: ESR

According to the information shared in the Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2023-24 on Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to decentralise the garbage processing units and set up smaller units in various parts of the city. Accordingly, the civic body has planned to set up additional facilities to process 750 metric tonnes of garbage per day by proposing six new plants for it. These plants are planned at various garbage collection centres including Ramtekadi, Handewadi, Katraj, Kondhwa and Pune Cantonment. These plants are planned at various garbage collection centres including Ramtekadi, Handewadi, Katraj, Kondhwa and Pune Cantonment. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC solid waste management had earlier planned to process all the garbage being generated in the city.

According to civic body officials, Pune generates 2100 to 2200 metric tonnes of total garbage every day. Of this, wet waste generation per day- is around 950 to 1000 metric tonnes while dry garbage collection per day is 1200 metric tonnes.

As per the ESR, PMC has planned to generate electricity from garbage at Ramtekadi which will process 350 metric tonnes of garbage. PMC had received 15000 square feet of land at Talegaon where the civic body is processing waste food. Accordingly, a plant of 120 metric tonnes has been set up at Talegaon MIDC and the civic body is generating biogas from waste there.

PMC’s solid waste department claimed that it had a daily capacity to process 900 to 950 metric tonnes of waste garbage per day.

88% PMPML buses on eco-friendly fuel

The Pune Municipal Corporation in its 2023-24 ESR has stated that the city has 293,471 new vehicles in 2023 on the road, up from 254,907 in 2022, bringing the total number of vehicles in the city to 3,863,849.

In its ESR, the PMC has stated that efforts to reduce air pollution include deploying environmentally friendly buses in the public transport system managed by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Out of the total 1,887 PMPML buses, 1,660 run on eco-friendly fuel, accounting for 88% of the entire fleet.