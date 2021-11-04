PMC to start CBSE school at Balewadi

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start an English-medium school based on the CBSE pattern at a corporation-owned building in Balewadi. The school will be run with the help of a private educational institute. In the first year, it will have till Classes 9 and 10 and subsequently, the Classes will be increased.

PMC education officer Shivaji Daundkar said, “The PMC owned a building at Balewadi survey numbers 5 and 19. It has been decided to run the school on the CBSE pattern. All other PMC schools are based on the state board pattern. The PMC has invited proposals from various educational institutes to run this school.”

The PMC will give the school building, sports ground and other basic infrastructure to the private institute while it will be the latter’s responsibility to teach the students and run the school. The condition will be that 50% of the admissions will be from the PMC wherein the corporation will not charge any fees. Of the 50% students, 30% will be from PMC state board schools while the remaining 20% will be from economically weaker classes and as recommended by the municipal commissioner. The civic body will monitor the school’s functioning and if dissatisfied, the contract with the private institute will be cancelled.

The PMC’s earlier attempt at running such a school at Sahakarnagar (for the primary section only) received a good response. The corporation had tied up with various institutes for teaching students in civic schools and some corporates had even come forward at the time.