PMC to start farmers’ market at 75 new locations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to shut some of the existing farmers’ weekly markets and give fresh permission for new ones at 75 locations where traffic will not be obstructed, civic officials said on Tuesday. Many elected members took the lead to start the market in their areas although later it was found that these caused traffic and parking issues. (HT PHOTO)

As per the state government’s policy, PMC has permitted farmers’ markets across the city to facilitate residents to buy vegetables and fruits directly from growers.

Many elected members took the lead to start the market in their areas although later it was found that these caused traffic and parking issues.

Many citizens especially from areas like Katraj-Ambegaon and Bopodi also filed complaints with the authorities. In the name of farmers market, many local vendors also later selling goods.

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “With the help from the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board, PMC framed a policy for farmer markets. The civic body plans to host markets at two locations in each ward by shutting down some of the existing ones. The PMC estate department will identify the land for farmers market to be held once in a week without affecting traffic.”

PMC had also decided to give permission to agriculture companies to set up stalls for farmers to sell their goods.

Jagtap said, “PMC plans to host markets at 75 locations. Person running the stall will need to submit ₹100 as deposit and ₹50 as rent. There will approximately 30-40 stalls at one place to be occupied by only farmers.”