PMC to step up Covid testing
After Ashadi Wari, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has increased its testing centres from 10 to 16 as the civic body fears a spike in cases in mid-July. Health department officials have noted that after the Wari, the daily Covid-19 case count may see a rise.
On June 4, total testing in Pune district was 1,750 whereas the testing was increased to 3,960 on June 23.
Similarly, Pune city on June 4 reported testing at just 1,125 which was 1,747 on June 23, according to the district health department.
Speaking about the testing in Pune city limits, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at the health department of the PMC, said that daily tests will be increased.
“There are around 1,500 to 1,800 tests per day that are conducted in the PMC limits. And to test more suspected patients, we have increased testing centres from 10 to 16. We are expecting a moderate rise in cases by July 15. We are prepared with hospital infrastructure to address the surge in cases,” said Dr Wavare.
Pune city on Saturday reported 153 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 685,136 cases so far. Recently no death was reported in Pune city due to the infection. Since 2020, 9,714 deaths have been reported due to Covid within PMC limits.
Along with this, 15 patients have tested positive for the sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5. On Saturday, 17 new patients of BA.5 and 6 new patients of BA.4 were reported as per the latest report from the Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, Mumbai.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that the new cases have been confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.
“Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory in Mumbai has tested 364 samples, and barring one, all have been of Omicron variant. BA.2 and BA.238 have been found most prevalent with 89 per cent or 325 patients testing positive for the variant. All these samples were collected between June 1 and June 18,” said Dr Awate.
He added that out of these 23 patients, 11 are men and 12 are women. The total tally for BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state is now 49.
“Till Saturday, there were 15 in Pune, 28 in Mumbai, 4 in Nagpur and 2 in Thane of BA.4 and BA.5 patients,” said Dr Awate.
-
Pragati Maidan tunnel closed today for upkeep, not art tour, says PWD
The plan to put the murals and artwork in the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel on public viewing make take a while yet, officials associated with the project have said, adding that the traffic movement closure in the tunnel on Sunday is being undertaken solely for maintenance purposes and road signage installation. Delhi traffic police also clarified that even pedestrian movement will not be allowed in the tunnel on June 26.
-
Ensure transparent election to managing panels of co-op societies: SAD MLA to Mann
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, on the second day of the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha raised the issue of malpractices in the election of managing committees of milk and agricultural cooperative societies. He said that if the Aam Aadmi Party government is sincerely thinking about reforms, then they should end political influence in these societies and bring forward people associated with these sectors.
-
80 families in Bahraich district refuse immunisation for children: UNICEF
As many as 80 families in the Risia development block of the district have refused to vaccinate their children against regular immunisation, revealed UNICEF co-coordinator on Saturday. The DMC revealed most of the families belong to the minority community. United Nations Children Fund district mobilization coordinator Tahreem Siddiqui said despite so many efforts, people still have misconceptions about vaccination. Now teachers are also being engaged to make students aware of infectious diseases.
-
Coming soon at east U.P. railway stations: Kulhad chai!
Forty railway stations in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Pt Deendayal Upadhyay junction and Varanasi stations would soon serve tea in kulhads or earthen cups. The Khadi Village Industries Commission would coordinate with potters to ensure supply of earthen cups to the railways. “As part of the plan, senior railway officials at Mughalsarai contacted KVIC, Varanasi officials for ensuring supply of earthen cups from potters,” a KVIC official said.
-
Renovation of Surya Kund project in Ayodhya to be expedited
Lucknow: As the state government has set a deadline for completion of all projects in Ayodhya, the local administration in the temple town regularly reviews progress of ongoing work. District magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar on Saturday carried out inspection of renovation work of Surya Kund. The historic kund is located at the 14 –kosi parikrama marg in Darshan Nagar, Ayodhya. He also inspected the under-construction railway over bridge in Darshan Nagar.
