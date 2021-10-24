PMC to take charge of water supply to merged villages

PUNE: The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has demanded Rs14 crore to hand over the water supply of three merged villages to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). This is the first time the PMC will take charge of the water supply of merged villages. So far, the corporation has not supplied water to merged villages.

The PMC has tabled a proposal for the standing committee’s approval to supply water to three villages namely Shivane, Uttamnagar and Kondhawe-Dhawade. The water supply scheme of these villages has been developed and is being run by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), which has demanded Rs14 crore for the handover to the PMC.

Despite 34 villages having been merged with the PMC, the latter has not yet taken charge of the water supply scheme of these villages and MJP continues to supply water to them. Now however, the PMC wants to take over the water supply scheme of the merged villages and has decided to take charge of the water supply of Shivane, Uttamnagar and Kondhawe-Dhawade in the first phase.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent of the water supply department said, “It is the first time that PMC is taking charge of the water supply scheme of merged villages. At present, the PMC is not actually supplying water to merged villages. The MJP is taking care of the water supply of merged villages. However, we have decided slowly as per the availability of funds to take over the water supply schemes from MJP.”

“Earlier, MJP was demanding more than Rs30 crore to hand over the water supply schemes of these villages. However, after a series of meetings and negotiations, the amount has been pared down to Rs14 crore. The actual handover will start after approval from the standing committee and general body,” Pawaskar said.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said, “Though we have tabled the proposal, the water supply department doesn’t have the budget to pay MJP. We will have to make arrangements by diverting funds from other departments. Else we will have to make provision in next year’s budget.”