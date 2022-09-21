PMC to use automated vehicles to catch stray animals

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to add more cattle carriage vans with hydraulic systems for catching stray animals in the city.

As per officials, around two to three stray animals are picked up by the civic workers on daily basis as per the complaints or information received from the residents.

For the convenience of workers as well as animals and their easy loading and unloading, automated vehicles with hydraulic systems will be introduced, said PMC officials.

“Automated vehicles for picking stray animals other than dogs to be introduced soon. A tender for it will be issued soon,” said Jalinder Kharmade, PMC official.

“PMC has received complaints about the animals sitting on roads or at public places. To take them, it was difficult to shift them to the vehicle. But now we are planning to introduce automated vehicles which will be having lifts for animals, and basic needs will be fulfilled inside the vehicle,” said Kharmade.

“The injured animals will be shifted to the hospital through this. The exact number of vehicles is yet to be decided, but the inspection of the vehicle prepared by a private firm was carried out on Monday. Required changes will be made, and a minimum of one vehicle will be given to each ward and its number may increase as per the requirement,” he said.