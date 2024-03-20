PMC urges citizens not to cut trees for Holi

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appealed to citizens not to cut trees to celebrate Holi and has warned that police complaints will be registered against those involved in illegal cutting for the festival. The PMC has said citizens should save trees in the best interest of the environment. Officials said that at the municipal ward level, officials will keep a close eye on such activities by deploying surveillance teams. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the advisory sent out on Tuesday, PMC Garden Department head Ashok Ghorpade has asked alert citizens to call with complaints if they witness such incidents. Traditionally, the Holika Dahan ritual is celebrated with a wood pyre lit by devotees to make offerings.

Commenting on the development, Ghorpade said, “The Holi festival is on March 25, and at many public places citizens cut the trees to light the Holi, but as per the law, it is a punishable crime. The PMC would fine miscreants up to ₹1 lakh, and cases would be filed on a priority basis.”

In the notice, the civic body said, “Citizens would able to file the complaint on toll-free number 18001030222 or mobile number 9223050607. Complaints could be filed on WhatsApp number 9689900002.”

