Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC’s estimate committee gives nod to walking plaza at Sarasbaug

PMC’s estimate committee gives nod to walking plaza at Sarasbaug

pune news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 08:21 PM IST

Now, the administration will float tenders for the same. It is expected that work will start on the ground in the next two months, says official

Presently, the entrance of this park is in a shabby state and the area is encroached by food stalls and other vendors. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Presently, the entrance of this park is in a shabby state and the area is encroached by food stalls and other vendors. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Sarasbaug Chowpatty, which gets more than 1,000 visitors daily, will soon get a makeover as the estimate committee of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday approved a walking plaza and food court here.

Presently, the entrance of this park is in a shabby state and the area is encroached by food stalls and other vendors.

Madhav Jagtap, head of anti-encroachment department of PMC, said, “The estimate committee of the civic body had given nod for the walking plaza. Now, the administration will float tenders for the same. It is expected that work will start on the ground in the next two months.”

“We will also allocate dedicated space to hawkers,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out