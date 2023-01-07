PMC’s estimate committee gives nod to walking plaza at Sarasbaug

Sarasbaug Chowpatty, which gets more than 1,000 visitors daily, will soon get a makeover as the estimate committee of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday approved a walking plaza and food court here.

Presently, the entrance of this park is in a shabby state and the area is encroached by food stalls and other vendors.

Madhav Jagtap, head of anti-encroachment department of PMC, said, “The estimate committee of the civic body had given nod for the walking plaza. Now, the administration will float tenders for the same. It is expected that work will start on the ground in the next two months.”

“We will also allocate dedicated space to hawkers,” he said.