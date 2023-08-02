Pune city reports 1,075 conjunctivitis cases two days after PMC began surveillance

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) eye flu screening programme which began on Tuesday has led to the detection 1,075 conjunctivitis cases in the city, said officials from the PMC health department. PMC began surveillance and screening programme in schools on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Last week, the civic body had issued an advisory asking citizens to take precaution. The civic body then decided to increase surveillance and conduct screening of all primary and higher secondary children from PMC schools for conjunctivitis.

As per the officials, not a single case of pink eye or conjunctivitis was reported in Pune city till July. Following the surveillance and screening programme, as many as 1,075 conjunctivitis cases have been reported. Out of these cases, 811 cases were reported at the out patients department (OPD) and 264 cases during screening at schools.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer said, “Screenings in school began on Tuesday and 7,453 children from 28 schools were screened. Four out of 264 cases had severe symptoms and were referred to PMC-run hospitals for tertiary care. These children complained of swelling, fever and watery eyes among other symptoms. Around 58 students have recovered.”

Dr Suryakant Devkar, PMC assistant health officer said, “There are 247 PMC-run schools in the city, which have around 69,000 students. All these children will be screened in a move to prevent outbreaks of conjunctivitis cases in the city. Early detection helps for quick recovery and minimises morbidity in the patients.”

Conjunctivitis is an infection or inflammation of the transparent membrane called the conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eyeball. Symptoms include redness, irritation, dryness, puffy eyes, swollen lining of the eye, or watery eyes, said the officials.

Dr Pawar, further, added that in case any citizen develops symptoms of conjunctivitis they should immediately visit the nearest PMC-run hospital. “We suggest people should avoid self-medication and home remedies. The infection is not fatal but includes delicate organs like eyes.”