PMC’s Metropolitan Surveillance Unit now operational

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, September 25, made its Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU) operational at the hands of the head of the unit and assistant health officer, Dr Vaishali Jadhav. Since 2021, the PMC had been working to set up the unit; it finalised a 5,000 square feet space in Jawale Bhavan, Kasba Peth, in May this year. The unit will help monitor, prevent, and control infectious disease outbreaks in the city, officials said. On September 25, a coordination meeting of various stakeholder departments was held under the chairmanship of municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to outline the MSU’s objectives and ensure effective inter-departmental cooperation during future outbreaks. (HT PHOTO)

The MSU staff underwent a three-day training programme between September 23 and 25, jointly conducted by the PMC and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi. On September 25, a coordination meeting of various stakeholder departments was held under the chairmanship of municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to outline the MSU’s objectives and ensure effective inter-departmental cooperation during future outbreaks. Representatives from key agencies attended the meeting, including the Airport Authority of India (AAI); India Meteorological Department (IMD); Indian Railways; Food and Drug Administration (FDA); National Institute of Virology (NIV); World Health Organisation (WHO); state vector-borne disease control department; animal husbandry; Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB); public and private medical colleges; and various departments of the PMC such as water supply, sewage, education, information technology (IT), health and building design.

Ram said that the new unit will play a vital role in timely detection, prevention, and control of epidemics in Pune. “The MSU is an important step for the city’s healthcare system. Through this unit, timely data collection, disease analysis, and quick preventive measures will be possible. It will be a powerful mechanism for protecting citizens’ health,” he said. The commissioner also directed the building department to prioritise work to ensure that the MSU becomes one of the most advanced and well-equipped units in the country.

Highlighting Pune’s history of outbreaks – from the 2009 swine flu to the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic to the 2025 Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) – Ram stressed that the MSU will serve as a central hub for disease surveillance, laboratory strengthening, preventive action, and public awareness.

Additional municipal commissioner, M J Pradeep Chandran explained that the MSU will also map and analyse disease trends across wards, helping the city prevent future outbreaks more effectively.

Congratulating the PMC, Dr Shubhangi Kalsunge, deputy director (IDSP), NCDC, said that Pune is among the 20 cities selected for MSU implementation and praised the quick operationalisation of the MSU. She added that the Pune MSU will be linked with national-level disease surveillance and response mechanisms.

World Bank technical advisor Dr Pradeep Awate underlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination, noting the strong connection between ‘One Health’ and infectious diseases. He expressed confidence that Pune’s initiative would create a positive impact at the national level.

Dr Nina Borade, health officer, PMC, said that the MSU will give scientific and technical strength to the city’s health services.

Ram concluded by congratulating all officials, staff, and partner organisations for their contribution to this milestone initiative and expressed hope that the MSU will significantly improve Pune’s preparedness against public health threats.